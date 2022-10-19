Frost and freeze likely

(WALA) - A freeze warning is in effect with frost likely along Interstate 10 and in the inland locations tonight. Frost is even more likely tonight with lighter winds and clear skies. The existing record is 33 degrees on Thursday morning.

Skies will be sunny with mild temperatures by tomorrow afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s. Make sure you have a jacket and extra layers for the early mornings. We will see a rebound to near 77 degrees by Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny and mild. Drought conditions will continue, with no rain expected through Monday.

The tropics are very quiet.

