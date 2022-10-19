Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile Hazardous Waste Collection Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required.

This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that aren’t accepted by routine trash and garbage collection services. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on

October 22 at Seals Park, which is located at 540 Texas Street, Mobile, AL 36603.

Some accepted items include automotive fluids, aerosols, batteries, fluorescent tubes, paint, cleaners, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers among others. The event WILL NOT accept tires, explosives, firearms, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical waste, appliances, equipment, and other prohibited items.

The event is open to City of Mobile residents and individuals only. Contractors and businesses will not be allowed to drop off items. To manage traffic flow, prior registration is required to participate. For additional information, contact the City of Mobile’s Environmental Services Department at (251) 208-7151. You can register for the event and find a full list of accepted/unaccepted items at the link below:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44aea728a2f8ce9-household1

