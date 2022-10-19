Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program.

Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.

Beard received $74,207, according to court records. However, he admitted that he overstated the number of employees, claiming 10 workers and an average monthly payroll of $29,683. That was the same payroll number listed on an earlier Paycheck Protection Program loan when he claimed 30 employees.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said the business, now closed, had only one or two employees at the time

Beard also was charged with co-signing a fraudulent loan application with Ray Norris, who at the time was the Clarke County sheriff. That charge will be dropped as part of the plea bargain. Norris, who pleaded guilty to that offense last month, is scheduled to be sentenced January.

Knizley said the advisory sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 15 to 21 months.

“Of course, this is a voluntary guideline, and the court can award probation,” he said. “That’s what we’ll be seeking.”

