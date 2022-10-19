Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards.

One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.

Dylan Fulton said he and his friends were not being destructive, and this was meant to be homecoming week fun.

“I looked up at the door, and I saw somebody there, like a silhouette on the inside, so I yelled at everybody, and we all started running back to the truck,” said Fulton.

He and the rest of the group took off, driving miles down the road before turning around to meet up with friends at a gas station at the intersection of Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. When Fulton passed the house again, shotgun pellets riddled the side of his truck, and a video captured the boom.

“My handle was gone, and the whole side of the truck was mangled,” he said.

Fulton said his windows were rolled down, but fortunately, he and his passenger were not hit. Though he said others were.

Multiple witnesses confirm one boy was grazed by a pellet, and another, apparently hit in the head, and the pellet is still lodged there.

“From what I’ve heard, they’re okay,” said Fulton.

Lieutenant Mark Bailey with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said only one of those victims was reported to them.

“We are aware of one complaint where he believed he was maybe struck with a pellet,” said Lt. Bailey. “I believe he went to a local hospital. It did not break the skin, and it was not medically treated. The other report of someone actually having a pellet lodged in their person, we have not received that report.”

Meanwhile, Dylan said homecoming traditions may never be the same.

“Probably next year, it won’t be as much of a surprise,” said Fulton. “Now, people are texting people saying, ‘hey, is it cool if I roll your house?’ It’s usually a surprise, so now everybody is scared to even go rolling.”

He added, shooting at teenagers was uncalled for.

“I can understand where he’s coming from, but that’s only if we were destructing his property,” said Fulton. “The only thing we really threw toilet paper on was a tree in his yard.”

MCSO said they have a person of interest and hope to talk to him soon.

