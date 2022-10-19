Halloween Treats: Witches’ Brew Brownies and Ghost Meringue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are making Witches’ Brew Brownies and Ghost Meringue.

Witches Cauldron Brownie Kit

Brownie Mix

Sprinkles

Green Frosting

¼ water

¼ vegetable oil

2 eggs

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease bottom of a muffin pan

2. Mix brownie mix, water, oil, and eggs in a medium bowl until well-blended.

3. Drop batter into prepared muffin pan until approximately 2/3 full.

4. Immediately after removing from oven, press a rounded teaspoon or tablespoon into the center of each brownie to make a well.

5. Cool brownies completely. Decorate and enjoy!

Pan size Mini Muffin Pan Regular Muffin Pan

Bake Time 12-15 Minutes 18-20 Minutes

Ghost Meringue Kit

Meringue Mix

Black Frosting

2 Eggs

1. Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Whip egg whites in stand mixer with whisk attachment for one minute on medium until opaque and bubbly. Gradually add meringue pouch with mixer on low, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides. Whip on high until stiff peaks form, about 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Stand piping bag in a tall glass and pull bag down over edges, then use a spatula to gently fill with meringue mixture. Cut tip off piping bag. Holding piping bag perpendicular to parchment paper, pipe a small circle about 1-1/2 inches in diameter, lift tip a bit to pipe small circle on top, and one more on top of that. Stop squeezing meringue and lift tip from mixture to create a small swirl. Repeat to make 12 ghosts.

4. Bake for 90 minutes. Meringues are done when they release easily from parchment paper, feel dry and airy to the touch, and are uniformly colored on the bottom. TIP: Do not open oven door to check on meringues while baking. Turn off oven.

5. Cool in oven with door slightly open 30 to 60 minutes.

