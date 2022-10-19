Advertise With Us
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

(Live 5/File)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.

According to Ezell, the suspect then pulled into a residence in Latimer and shots were fired.

The man was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff said in a statement.

Ezell said several charges are pending against the man.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots and sheriff’s investigators will handle the criminal charges.

The suspect’s name was not released. Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

