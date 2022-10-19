Advertise With Us
Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

