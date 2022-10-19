Recipe: Roasted Pork Chops & Veggies w/ Pumpkin Glaze

Pumpkin Month continues on Studio 10 with another great recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets!

INGREDIENTS:

For Vegetables:

1 cup red onion, chopped

3/4 lb. baby yellow potatoes, halved

1 Granny Smith apple, chopped

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tbsp. olive oil

For Pork Chops:

2, bone in center cut pork chops

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

For Pumpkin Glaze:

1/2 cup pure pumpkin purée

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp. pure maple syrup or honey

1 tsp. kosher salt

STEPS:

Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Place potatoes, red onion, 1 tbsp. olive oil, 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, and 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice on the pan. Toss until well combined. Spread out evenly with potatoes face down. Reserve apple. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes.

Rinse and dry pork chops. Mix 1 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, and 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice together. Rub on both sides of pork chops.

Remove pan of vegetables from the oven. Add apples and toss to combine. Spread out evenly. Place pork chops on top of vegetables. Return to oven for 15 minutes.

In a small sauce pot whisk together pumpkin purée, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, water, maple syrup or honey, and kosher salt. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce to low heat and simmer 10 minutes.

Remove pan from oven. Spoon some of the glaze over pork chops. Return to oven for another 10 minutes. Internal temperature of pork should be 145 degrees. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

