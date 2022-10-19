Recovered sea turtles released into the Gulf

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several sea turtles are now getting reacclimated to their home after being released back into the Gulf on Wednesday.

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies released five Kemp’s ridley sea turtles in Biloxi across from Edgewater Mall.

Kemp’s ridleys are the most endangered species in the world.

One of the five was caught by a fisherman in Pass Christian.

The others are part of a large group from Massachusetts.

They were cold-stunned and brought to the Coast last year to be nursed backed to health by staff members like Theresa Madrigal.

“It’s always bittersweet when we let animals back into their environment,” she said. “We’ve grown attached to them, but we know the ultimate goal is to release them. We want them back in their natural habitat. So, it’s very exciting for us as staff that takes care of them day to day. We’ve been caring for some of these animals for several, several months. So, it’s very good to see them go back.”

All the turtles released have tracking devices on them, so crews can continue their research.

You can follow along on their journey as well.

