Robertsdale man accused of threatening to shoot and kill FBI agents

Investigators say Tuesday afternoon a call came into the FBI building in downtown Mobile.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man is accused of threatening local FBI agents.

David Shaw is locked up in Metro Jail and it’s not the first time he’s been there.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Shaw possibly made those threats because of past encounters with FBI agents.

Lieutenant Mark Bailey says Shaw could have been holding a grudge against the FBI agents who put him behind bars years ago.

A man on the phone claiming to be Shaw said they were going to shoot and kill every law enforcement officer in the building.

“He was upset about some recent arrests that were made actually some years ago not any recent arrests,” Lieutenant Bailey said. “He made some threats that he was going to breach the building. He was gonna quote, in his own words, kill everyone in the building. Kill all law enforcement officers that he did see.”

Deputies say Shaw didn’t get far after making those threats.

He was tracked down and arrested at a gas station in Baldwin County.

According to jail records, Shaw has a long rap sheet.

His most recent arrest was in March. He was charged with attempting to allude and reckless endangerment.

Lieutenant Bailey says Shaw has shown aggression towards law enforcement before and believes his mental stability may come into play.

“We do believe he’s got some mental issues, this goes way back, he does have a criminal history,” Bailey said. “Obviously, some animosity toward law enforcement and the FBI and federal law enforcement as well since it was their charge that incarcerated him.”

Bailey says no officers or agents were hurt Tuesday.

Shaw is facing a state charge of making a terrorist threat which is a felony.

He’s scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday.

---

