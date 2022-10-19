Round table discussion held in Escambia County to help stop violence

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - City and county leaders in Escambia County, Florida held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss violence in the area. It took place at the Brownsville community center.

The discussion featured Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall, and several other community leaders and elected officials.

They also answered questions from citizens on how they can keep their neighborhoods safe.

“Our community can lift us up. Our community can push us forward. I just want to make sure that we’re able to do our part. And if our part involves partnering with the city of Pensacola, partnering with the county, and partnering with federal agencies, then we’re going to do that,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

The residents agree that something needs to be done. And they’re happy to be involved in finding a solution.

“It shows that our representatives have their pulse on the community and that they want real solutions. They’re not just content with the same old things. The violence day after day,” Jermaine Gates said.

“I’m just looking forward to hearing solutions to the violence that has unfortunately been going on. Also, not just programs, but starting at home,” Ida Gates said.

It’s also been nearly a month since a deadly shooting happened at Bellview Park.

Shots rang out as kids played football just feet away. And while they’re making strides, the Sheriff’s Office is still asking for help in completing this investigation.

“We have some information; we just need a little bit more. We’re asking if anyone has information, videos, if they have still photographs or any information, give us a call,” Sheriff Simmons said.

And Sheriff Simmons said they plan on holding at least two more of these round table discussions.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.