“Shower of Hope” supporting Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bows N’ Blessings Luxury Creations is hosting a “Shower of Hope” to help local domestic violence victims.

The event is Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department. There will be food vendors, candy bags for kids, and bounce houses.

All the proceeds from the event goes to the Penelope House in Mobile.

Items needed for the shower: baby wipes, pampers, gently used women’s clothing, women’s hygiene items, gift cards, and monetary donations.

Drop Off Location:

McIntosh Volunteer Fire Dept.

109 River Rd. West

McIntosh, AL 36553

Monetary Donations:

All checks payable to the Penelope House

Or

Cashapp $bowsnblessings

PayPal watters.renee@gmail.com

(Please put: For Penelope House fundraiser)

---

