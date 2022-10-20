The benefits of chiropractic care

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques

Steven Knauf, D.C. Bio

Steven Knauf, D.C. is Executive Director of Chiropractic and Compliance at The Joint Chiropractic. Dr. Knauf began working at The Joint in 2011. After spending four years as a chiropractor in-clinic, he took the role of Senior Doctor of Chiropractic for 13 of The Joint Corp. clinics and, subsequently, was elevated to a director position at the corporate office. In August 2017, he was appointed by the governor to serve on the Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners, a position which he continues to hold.

These interviews are provided by The Joint Chiropractic: thejoint.com

