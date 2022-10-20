Advertise With Us
Festa Italiana returns this weekend

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola.

Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.

Oct. 21-22

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Church

104 W. Government St. Parking Available Free Entry

