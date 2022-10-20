Fox 10 teams up with Gilmore for free shred event in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Identity Theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself like shredding your personal or sensitive documents. Six months ago we teamed up with Gilmore for our most successful shred event so far when we served over 1,000 cars.

“We’re proud to say we shredded 32,000 pounds of personal documents,” said Gilmore General Manager Whitney Lucas.

This time we’re heading across the bay to the Spanish Fort center near Bass Pro Shop to give you a safe and easy way to shred your documents and protect yourself from identity theft.

“If you’ve ever talked to anyone who’s experienced it you know it can be a mess to untangle. So this is a way to stop it before it starts,” added Lucas.

Experts recommend shredding documents with sensitive information like old tax returns from more than five years ago, old bank statements, auto insurance paperwork, and anything with your date of birth, address, or social security number.

“Old receipts that may have the last four of your credit card number on them are a great thing to get rid of,” added Lucas. “One thing a lot of people miss are those EOBs those explanation of benefits with your health insurance information.”

We’ll be set up in the parking lot near the Bass Pro Shop Saturday morning. Volunteers will be there to unload your car for you. We ask that you only bring two bags.

“Everyone is welcome to bring 50 pounds to be shredded you do not have to remove staples, you do not have to remove paper clips,” said Lucas.

You will need to remove large binder clips and any three-ring binders.

From there the paper goes into one of four trucks to be shredded on-site. Even after it’s shredded it will go to good use.

“We bring it back here to our facility where we will ship it off to a recycler and so we are working not only to protect your identity but we’re also working to protect the environment,” said Lucas.

Remember this is for personal documents only. No businesses.

Again, the shred event is this Saturday morning from 7-11 near the parking lot near Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort.

