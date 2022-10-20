Grand Jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge in Baldwin County found prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a murder charge against an Orange Beach man involved in car accident that killed a Mount Vernon police officer.

The August 22 wreck occurred on Highway 59. Tyler Lee Henderson’s pickup truck blew through a stop sign and collided with Officer Ivan Lopez, according to testimony today. An Alabama state trooper testified the pickup truck was traveling at 86 mph on Highway 36 seconds before impact.

The trooper testified that a blood sample taken from Henderson after the crash revealed a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully sending this case to a grand jury.

