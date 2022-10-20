Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Grand Jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer

Tyler Lee Henderson of Orange Beach
Tyler Lee Henderson of Orange Beach(BCSO)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge in Baldwin County found prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a murder charge against an Orange Beach man involved in car accident that killed a Mount Vernon police officer.

The August 22 wreck occurred on Highway 59. Tyler Lee Henderson’s pickup truck blew through a stop sign and collided with Officer Ivan Lopez, according to testimony today. An Alabama state trooper testified the pickup truck was traveling at 86 mph on Highway 36 seconds before impact.

The trooper testified that a blood sample taken from Henderson after the crash revealed a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully sending this case to a grand jury.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Providing shelter for the homeless
Providing shelter for the homeless
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
Dauphin Street
Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown