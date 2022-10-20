Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Home of Grace’ Fall Concert

Home of Grace is hosting its Fall Fundraiser Concert. The event will feature Dove Award-winners Jeff and Sheri Easter along with a special performance by The Singletree Band.

The concert is November 12, 2022, from 11:00am-3:00pm. It’s taking place at the Home of Grace campus at 394 Aldock Road, Eight Mile, AL.

You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair to this casual outdoor event. BBQ dinners and fish fry dinners will be served.

For tickets and more information, call 251-456-7807.

This concert benefits Home of Grace for Women, a Christian-based alcohol and drug recovery program. Home of Grace serves women ages 18 and up, providing a residential setting that is conducive to overcoming addiction problems.

To learn more about Home of Grace, visit this link.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.