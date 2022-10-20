iHeart Media gives the rundown on weekend events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media is giving the rundown on this weekend’s events.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG -Thurs 6pm, Detonti Square Park (311 N Conception Street), Mobile

Rated G: A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

Movies In The Park is a free event that will happen every Thursday in Fall! 8 Movies in 8 Parks! Bring your blankets, chairs and coolers for a Movie Night with Mobile Parks and Recreation. All Events Start at 6PM. Movies Play at Dark. CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT: FRIGHT NIGHT- Fri 5pm-9pm, downtown Pensacola

Folks of all ages join us each month for art, music, food, and FUN on the streets of Downtown Pensacola. Gallery Night’s theme of “Fright Night!” will highlight the art of the spooky season and that slight chill in the autumn air. Don’t miss the Halloween spirit and come dressed up for this October’s Fright Night! Gallery Night is an all-ages event! That means the costume opportunities come in all shapes and sizes, too! CLICK HERE

WINE ON THE RIVER- Sat 4pm, Cooper Riverside Park, downtown Mobile

Don’t miss Mobile’s 5th annual wine tasting event! Sample wines from around the world at Wine On The River! Ticket price includes admission, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits Aubreigh’s Army. Live music by the Sold Band. CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR- Thurs Oct 20- Sun Oct 30, Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds

Eleven great nights of entertainment, food, rides and fun for the whole family. The Pensacola Interstate Fair has been selected as one of Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events for the month of October. CLICK HERE

BOO AT THE ZOO- Sat/Sun 10am-5pm (thru Oct 30), Gulf Breeze Zoo

Gulf Breeze Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo festival includes Halloween entertainment and kid-friendly fun around every corner. Explore our trick-or-treat trail complete with candy, treats and toys, bounce houses, face painting, and our Ambassador Animal Headquarters, not to mention the entire Zoo! CLICK HERE

HAUNTED HUSTLE 5K/FUN RUN/WITCHES RIDE- Sat 4pm (music and registration), 6pm (Witches Ride), 6:30pm (Fun Run) 7:10pm (5K), Gulf Place, Gulf Shores

Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ. Proceeds for this event benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts. CLICK HERE

SOUTH ALABAMA OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK- Sun 1pm-4pm, Daphne City Hall

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. There is no fee to register, but donations help support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s work to stop suicide.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.