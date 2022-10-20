Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested and charged after a reported armed carjacking Wednesday ended in gunfire.

Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning. He’s being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond for the following charges:

Armed robbery

Armed carjacking

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of stolen property

Kidnapping

Fleeing arrest

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Cook allegedly robbed an elderly couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin. Ezell said Cook took off in the victims’ car, which deputies later located.

Authorities said Cook refused to stop, starting a pursuit. That’s when he pulled into a residence in Latimer and shots were fired. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and will determine who fired the shots.

Ezell said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

