MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
Daphne Witches Ride
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Day-of Sign up/Sign-in: 2:30pm at Daphne City Hall
Can register online at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daphne-witches-ride-2022-tickets-434194957807
Actual ride begins at 4pm
Manci’s Antique Club
1715 Main St
Daphne, AL 36526
251-375-0543
---
