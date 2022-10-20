MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!

Daphne Witches Ride

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Day-of Sign up/Sign-in: 2:30pm at Daphne City Hall

Can register online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daphne-witches-ride-2022-tickets-434194957807

Actual ride begins at 4pm

Manci’s Antique Club

1715 Main St

Daphne, AL 36526

251-375-0543

www.mancisantiqueclub.com

