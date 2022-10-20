MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP.

Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy.

They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were.

Snider was booked into Metro Jail late Tuesday night.

According to investigators, Snider claimed to be an auxiliary deputy with MCSO.

Turns out, that position doesn’t exist.

Lieutenant Mark Bailey says Snider was watching a woman and her kids at a Dollar General on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Deputies say she left the store and noticed Snider following her too closely in a white Chevy Impala.

She sped off to get home.

The car was previously used as a police cruiser and auctioned off years later. You can still see the spotlight on the driver’s side mirror.

Deputies say once the woman got home words were exchanged between her husband and Snider, asking him who he was.

He claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy and took off, going back to the same Dollar General, where he was arrested.

No one was hurt and deputies didn’t find any firearms inside Snider’s car.

Investigators say Snider also claimed to be a former Escambia County deputy, which also wasn’t true.

He was released on a $3,000 bond.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.