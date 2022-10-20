Meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet peaks tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks tonight as Earth’s atmosphere collides with debris left behind by Halley’s comet. The Orionid meteor shower peaks in mid-October every year and usually produces a great show.

This year will be no different thanks to clear skies and a minimal amount of moonlight. Conditions will be about as good as they can get for viewing across Alabama tonight!

The Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight, bringing 10-20 meteors per hour. (WSFA 12 News)

The best time to view the Orionids will be between roughly 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. local time. That’s when the constellation Orion will rise high in the southeastern sky.

The Orionids produce around 10-20 shooting stars per hour, on average. What makes the Orionids even better is the meteors move faster than most other annual showers. This can lead to those awesome glowing “trains” immediately following the meteors as they zip on by! These “trains” can linger for several minutes.

The Orionids can also produce amazing fireballs. A fireball is essentially a very bright meteor that don’t often occur. This fact alone makes the Orionids worth it even if viewing conditions aren’t expected to be great.

I highly recommend checking out this event if you are able. Be sure to venture to a dark place away from city lights and give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Then simply look up towards the southeastern sky -- or anywhere really -- and take it all in!

