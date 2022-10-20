Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile ID for voting

Ballots across the state of Tennessee will have four Constitutional amendments on them.
Ballots across the state of Tennessee will have four Constitutional amendments on them.(WVLT)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election, marking the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into the voting process.

The program was launched last year in the form of an Apple and Android app. It stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows someone to use their phone in places they would typically show a license, such as voting locations.

Keith Davis, deputy commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, told WLBT-TV that around 100,000 people have downloaded the app, and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license.

Industry experts have estimated that the coronavirus pandemic sped up the widespread adoption of contactless identification methods by at least a decade.

Mississippi is one of 10 states with a “fully engaged” mobile identification program, Davis said. Idemia, a multinational technology company headquartered in France, was contracted by DPS to build the app. The company has launched similar apps in several other states.

Davis said DPS is also working to build a system that would allow people in Mississippi to use their phone instead of their license to check in with the Transportation Security Administration before boarding a flight.

“We are working with Idemia as well as the other states that are rolling out mobile ID, working with TSA to get that put into place,” Davis told the news station.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

House damaged after fire on Marine Street
House damaged after fire on Marine Street
Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station
Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station
Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint
Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint
MPD concerned over growing panhandling problem
MPD concerned over growing panhandling problem
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit