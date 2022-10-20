Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown.

Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating.

“If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to come downtown and eat lunch or dinner, or whatever it may be and to sit at these outdoor establishment,” Captain Garrett said.

We spoke to employees at several restaurants who said they’ve noticed this issue growing in the past six to eight weeks. Captain Garrett said police can only deal with it if it’s reported.

“Just like so many things in this job, unless we know about it, there’s not a whole lot we can do about it,” Captain Garrett said.

And for Mobile police, they want to make it clear that this isn’t a targeted effort against the homeless population.

“It’s definitely not something that we’re going out looking forward to enforcing. However, we do understand that people want to be able to eat or shop and do business downtown without feeling like they’re going to be approached,” Captain Garrett said.

Anyone caught panhandling downtown could face up to six months in jail or a fine.

