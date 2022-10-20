Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year.

Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization.

Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with the help of the entire force.

“I’m very grateful for the award but ultimately, I think the chief touched on it, this award goes to our unit tactical intelligence,” Dewberry said. “And all those and our counterparts and everybody put in a lot of work into last year and this year and continues to do so.”

This isn’t Officer Dewberry’s first time being recognized. He was also named the city of Mobile’s officer of the year in 2021.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine was also there during the award presentation expressing his gratitude to Officer Dewberry.

“We’re elated. You may have heard me say earlier that it’s one thing when we recognize our own officers for a job well done, but it really means a lot when a member or an entity outside of the department takes an opportunity to recognize the good work that our men or women do,” Chief Prine said.

Keesler Federal Credit Union presented Thursday’s award.

It started the first responder of the year program eight years ago.

