Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd.

Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron. The victim then returned fire and the alleged shooter ran off, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Mobile police.

