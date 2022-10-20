New Orleans man sentenced to two years in prison for early-morning Mobile heists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man will go to federal prison for two years for his role in a pair of early-morning burglaries in 2018, a judge ruled Thursday.

Tim Jackson pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Steele imposed the prison time, followed by three years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office. He also ordered Jackson, along with co-defendant Jerrell Maxon, to pay $147,795 to pay for damages to U-Haul. Maxon, who pleaded guilty in March and also is serving a two-year sentence.

Both defendants admitted that they stole a pair of E-450 box trucks from the U-Haul store on the West Interstate 65 Service Road South on May 1, 2018. At about 3 a.m., according to court records, thy smashed into the Hall’s Motorsports and stole eight high-performance dirt bikes. The burglary was the subject of a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.

Surveillance video shows masked men loading the bikes into one of the U-Haul trucks. Police later found two of the motorcycles, which apparently had fallen out of the truck, in the area of the business, according to Jackson’s plea agreement.

Court records show that Jackson had a pair of shoes that matched those of one of the suspects from Hall’s Motorsports.

Law enforcement officers in May 2018 searched Jackson’s home on D’Hemecourt Street in New Orleans and found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Lafayette, Louisiana, the previous March.

