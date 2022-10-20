Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing all black and a surgical mask. Though Detective Jason Hadaway with Prichard Major Crimes said it wasn’t the picture that gave him away.

“He dropped two Dollar General bags on the ground,” he said. “We collected the bags and were able to get fingerprints from that with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. They obtained fingerprints, and we tracked him in the database.”

Investigators said he stole $150 worth of cigarettes. He’s charged with first degree robbery.

Detective Hadaway added Parker may also be linked to a separate robbery at the same Dollar General from September, where more than $900 of merchandise was stolen.

---

