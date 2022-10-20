Advertise With Us
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Walton County(walton county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to the scene at Leeward Drive after a resident says they found what they believe to be skeletal fragments while clearing out a lot near a residential street.

The bone fragments are believed to be human and appear to have been in the area for a long period of time.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Technicians also responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

