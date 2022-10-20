Telecommunication outage affecting 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911.

In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310 or 850-471-6300, or go to their nearest fire station to report the emergency, officials said.

Authorities in Santa Rosa County reported that their dispatchers are not receiving calls consistently. Residents are urged to dial 850-983-1161 for non-emergencies to continue trying to reach 911 for emergencies.

