UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula

Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment facilities triggered the boil water order “out of an abundance of caution.”
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours.

The boil water order was issued around noon Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials say as soon as a treatment sample comes back clear, the boil water notice will be lifted.

WLOX News will update this story as updates become available.

