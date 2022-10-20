UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours.

The boil water order was issued around noon Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials say as soon as a treatment sample comes back clear, the boil water notice will be lifted.

WLOX News will update this story as updates become available.

