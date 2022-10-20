Warming trend expected

(WALA) - We broke a record in Mobile late Wednesday night. We set a new record low of 37 degrees, breaking the old record of 38 degrees for Oct. 19.

Many areas saw patchy frost this morning. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight. We expect lows near 45 degrees.

Skies will be sunny with mild temperatures by tomorrow afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. Make sure you have a jacket and extra layers for the early morning, but it will warm up quickly.

We will see a rebound to near 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon. The weekend looks sunny and mild.

Drought conditions will continue, with no rain expected through Monday.

The tropics are very quiet.

