5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328.

Wine on the River Mobile

OCTOBER 22, 2022 | 4PM - 7PM

COOPER RIVERSIDE PARK

Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!

https://www.wineontherivermobile.com/

Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328, Inc. is committed to providing funding to help find a Cure for DIPG and to help newly diagnosed families indirectly with travel expenses, hospital stays, bills, or wherever our help is needed.

DIPG primarily affects children, with most diagnoses occurring between 5 and 7 years of age. DIPG makes up 10 -15% of all brain tumors in children, with about 150 -300 new diagnoses per year in the United States. Unlike many other pediatric cancers, there has been little progress in improving treatments and cure rates for DIPG over the last few decades. Unfortunately, fewer than 10% of children with DIPG survive two years from diagnosis. Hopefully one day, Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328, Inc. can help change the outcome that so many of us have faced ourselves.

For more information go to https://www.aubreighsarmyfoundation328.com/

Wine On The River Site map: https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/633c6687ee4cb972ba5ccdd2?passthrough=1

FAQ:

General Admission: $55+tax in advance, $65+tax day of, includes admission into the event, all beverage samples, a souvenir tasting cup, food samples, and a portion to benefit local non-profit.

Attendees must be 21+ to enter and show valid ID (sorry no babies or children allowed).

Tickets will be available at the door (if not sold out).

You must provide a valid photo ID at the event entrance with your ticket for entry.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No pets allowed- only ESA allowed (with proper credentials).

No refunds will be issued.

RAIN OR SHINE EVENT.

Please drink responsibly--over indulgence will not be tolerated.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.