Boys & Girls Clubs hosts Annual Awards and Board Installation Luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama hosted its annual awards Thursday at Heron Lakes Country Club.

The luncheon recognized community leaders, elected officials, and representatives from the business community for their contributions for the organization.

2022 New Board Member of the Year: Bruce Coldsmith

2022 Board Member of the Year: Felecia Hosey

2022 Program Volunteer of the Year: Cassaundra Burks

Owen B. Gaston, Jr. BGCSA Part-Time Employee of the Year: Sandra Hawkins

BGCSA Full-Time Employee of the Year: William Burks

POINTE Full-Time Employee of the Year: Harrietta Eaton

Strickland Youth Center Employee of the Year: LaShaunda Glass

Years of Service Recognition (BGCSA/POINTE)

5 years of service :

· Darnell Davis (POINTE)

· Joycelyn Obikoya (POINTE)

· Karen Lakeman (Administration)

· Quincy Campbell (Kiwanis Club)

· Rosa Monteiro (Operations)

15 years of service :

· Cheryln Harris (multiple Clubs, currently Semmes)

· Lawrence Maye (POINTE)

· Tyreese Earl (Operations)

· Vicky Malone (Semmes Club)

· William Burks (Optimist Club) Zackhary Todd (Kiwanis Club)

20 years of service :

· Jermaine West (Operations)

· Timothy Johnson (POINTE)

30 years of service :

· Bretland Williams (POINTE)

· Carlis Timmons (Kiwanis Club)

2022 Appreciation Awards for involvement and important contributions to support Boys & Girls Clubs over the last year:

· Bruce Mitchell & Dr. Barbara Mitchell

· Florence Foundation

· Frios Pops

· Veronica Coleman – Chastang Elementary School Principal

· Melanie Winter – Hollinger’s Island Elementary School Principal

· Chyrel Streeter – Kiwanis Club supporter

· Cheryln Harris - part-time staff member

· Jennifer Mosley – Director at the Bernard Malkove Club

Helping Hands Award presented to individuals or organizations who have shown enduring dedication and stewardship to making a positive difference in the lives of club members and the entire organization:

· Bank On Alabama

· Drug Education Council

· Ron Garrett & Walmart

· Hargrove Foundation

· H.G. Clay Foundation

· Bernadine McCaskill – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through Extension Alabama’s A&M & Auburn Universities

· Damian McGaskin – dedicated to the girls’ softball and basketball programs at the Kiwanis Club

· Tiffany Pogue –BGCSA Social Media Director

· Rebekka Wolfe – BGCSA Resource Development Assistant

Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes achievement of an alumnus who is making an impact on the community and represents the values of Boys & Girls Clubs:

Zackhary Todd

Man & Youth Award recognizes an individual for enduring commitment and generous contributions to the young people of Boys & Girls Clubs:

· Rev. David Frazier, Sr. – current Board Member

· Jermaine West - BGCSA Director of Teen Services

Woman & Youth Award recognizes an individual for enduring commitment and generous contributions to the young people of Boys & Girls Clubs:

· Brenda Carlisle - BGCSA Chief Philanthropy Officer

· Gloria Williams - Foster Grandparent Program/Art Teacher at Kiwanis Club

Champion of Youth Award for an individual or organization who has shown unwavering support of the young people of Boys & Girls Clubs:

· SSAB

· Carlis Timmons – part-time staff members at Kiwanis Club

B.R. Wilson Leadership Award named for one of the club’s founders and first chairman:

Tim Wills, CEO from 2016 until spring 2022

