Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in...
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Chickasaw.(WALA FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting.

According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery on Grant Street near the recreation center in Chickasaw.

Authorities are looking for two unknown suspects who fled on foot.

The victim appears to have been shot once and possibly knew the suspects, according to Burch.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it become available.

---

