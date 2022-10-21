Advertise With Us
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday night, photos and videos flooded in of what appeared to be a long string of lights quickly moving across the sky.

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled. We decided to look into it.

Turns out the string of lights many saw was a group of Starlink satellites. Starlink is a huge constellation of satellites orbiting close to earth that provide broadband internet to over 40 countries. You can track satellite movements on a real-time map and see best viewing times on their Find Starlink site.

This satellite map shows these strings of satellites you may have seen Thursday night.
This satellite map shows these strings of satellites you may have seen Thursday night.(satellitemap.space)

In conclusion, no aliens this time.

