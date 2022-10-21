Electric tailgating experience at the USA vs Troy game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jag Nation was full of energy Thursday night with high hopes of bringing home the ‘W’.

This is the Jaguar’s biggest rivalry, against the Troy University Trojans, and fans were in front of Hancock Whitney Stadium tailgating all day.

Electricity coursed through everyone for the game of the year, and fans did not disappoint.

“We’re ready to whoop some Trojan butt today,” said one Jag fan. “We are ready to play.”

And another agreed.

“We are going to get that belt back home at South Alabama baby go Jags!”

There was delicious food sizzling on the grill and great music from the USA Jaguar Marching Band. Most could agree it was a picture-perfect tailgating experience.

“I am super excited,” said another fan. “We are 5 and 1, and just love the game, love football, love working for South. Go Jags!”

The Jag’s next home game is Saturday, November 12 against the Texas State Bobcats.

