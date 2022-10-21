Escatawpa Park reopens after undergoing sizable renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening of Escatawpa Park in Wilmer, Ala. has locals excited for the future.

After a year of being closed, Escatawpa Hallow Park and Campground opened its doors to the public Friday-- this time, it looked a little different.

After months of renovations, guests can see new walkways, pavilions, restrooms and more at Escatawpa.

“We’ve been writing representatives, just ready for this day to be here and so far, it’s way more than we ever imagined. We’re ready for some more memories,” said Michelle Farnum.

Many people seem happy with the improvements.

Larry and Janice Godfrey, the park’s previous owners, say they’re thrilled with the restorations. They initially purchased the property for their family 38 years ago.

The park grew, and the Godfreys say they served many guests from around the world. Now, they say they’re happy they handed over the project. They say Mobile County has done a superior job handling the property.

“This was our little baby- we hatched it, we did al the plans, and now it’s time for it to go on to college,” laughed Janice Godfrey. “We are so proud to see what they are doing here- it is just beautiful, and I know that everybody will enjoy it.”

“We prayed to sell it and our dreams came true. The county has done an excellent job with it and it just worked out real well for us,” added Larry Godfrey.

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson says Mobile County bought the park from the Godfreys in 2019.

“We are expending about 3-and-a-half million dollars of funding from the state. This was the state grant that was contributed through Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,” explained Hudson.

Hudson’s vision-- just getting started. Construction is underway for the next phase.

“We have several phases that will be implemented in time,” added Hudson. “In fact, the second phase will include the log structure [at the front of the park]. The cabin will turn into an informal welcome center with a cafeteria and grill and general store, as well as an educational center.”

One thing’s for sure- locals say they’re simply thrilled to make new memories at one of their favorite destinations in Wilmer.

“We’re just so excited about all of it,” added Farnum.



