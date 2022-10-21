Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

November 10 – 13th, 2022

Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.

With panels moderated by industry insiders, the Fairhope Film Festival is a true film lover’s festival. These films are all finalists at other film festivals, and most have never been seen at your local multiplex.

Films sell out quickly, so order your tickets early. All tickets sold online exclusively at : fairhopefilmfestival.org. Tickets are $15 each.

Red Carpet awards ceremony and street party (November 12, 2022) tickets online: $50 per person. Entertainment performed by Journey to Mars, featuring Catering supplied by Clifton Morrissette.

For more information visit their website at: fairhopefilmfestival.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.