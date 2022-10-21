Investigation underway following deadly hit and run in Escambia County

Escambia County, Fl. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is injured following a hit and run crash in Escambia County, Florida.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Two people were cycling when someone driving a 2005 Toyota highlander hit them.

Deputies put a bolo on that vehicle with possible damage to the grill and a busted windshield. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says they eventually found that vehicle in Baldwin County.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital.

Investigators were able to track down that vehicle in Lillian and are working with law enforcement in Baldwin County.

Lieutenant King said they do have a person of interest but are working to make sure they have the right person before making an arrest.

“Right now, it’s the early stages of our investigation. We want to do everything we can to be thorough for the family who lost a loved one, and for the family that has one injured to make sure that although the cycle of justice may take longer, we want to make sure that its right 100 percent correct,” Lieutenant King said.

The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

