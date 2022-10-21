Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in George County

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.(KOSA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

Sources at the scene tell us it started as a domestic call around midnight. The source says a suspect was eventually wounded when he was hit by a deputies bullet, but those injuries aren’t life threatening.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, they’ll share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One of the area’s largest yard sales kicks off today
One of the area’s largest yard sales kicks off today
One of the area’s largest yard sales kicks off today
One of the area’s largest yard sales kicks off today
Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
New affordable housing apartment complex coming to Maysville community
New affordable housing apartment complex coming to Maysville community