Medicare Enrollment Period with VIVA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Q: It’s an important time of year for Medicare members. With us today is Dori Evans with Viva Medicare to tell us more.

A: It’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which is the time of year when Medicare and Medicare Advantage members can change their health plan for the upcoming year. AEP starts October 15th is open until December 7th. Almost anyone with Medicare Parts A and B can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan during AEP. If you’re currently on original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan, now’s the time to do it.

Q: Who qualifies to enroll in a Medicare plan?

A: To enroll in original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan, you must be 65 or older, but if you’re under age 65, you may still qualify if you have certain disabilities and certain types of kidney disease or ALS. If you enroll by midnight on December 7th, which is when AEP ends, your coverage begins on January 1, 2023.

Q: You mentioned original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. What’s the difference?

A: Original Medicare covers Medicare Part A, which is your hospital insurance, and Part B, which is your medical insurance. Medicare Advantage plans, like Viva Medicare, cover everything Original Medicare covers and also includes prescription drug coverage. Depending on the plan, you also get extra benefits and services, including dental and over-the counter allowances, access to gyms, and other extra benefits.

Q: How can people learn more about Medicare.

A: They can visit medicare.gov or vivahealth.com/medicare. We are also happy to answer questions on the phone at 1-888-830-VIVA (8482). TTY users should dial 711.

