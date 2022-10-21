Milder temps and looking great!

(WALA) - Our Friday is starting cool, but not frigid. We will warm up quickly and by the afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be tons of sunshine and no rain.

If you are going out Friday evening you will find clear skies and milder temperatures. A heavy coat won’t be needed.

The weekend will be fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday we will start pleasantly cool in the low 50s. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs around 80. It will remain dry.

Remaining dry continues to be our biggest issue. Rain chances are sparse the next couple of weeks so we will see the drought continuing.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great day!

---

