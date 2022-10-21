More states, including Alabama dealing with “swatting” calls to schools about active shooters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More schools are dealing with fake calls about active shooters according to a national school resource officer organization based in the metro. “Swatting” is a fake emergency call to 911 to get a large law enforcement response.

So far, almost 30 states including Alabama are dealing with these swatting calls to schools about active shooters according to the National Association of School Resource Officers which is based in Hoover. The situation has the attention of the FBI.

This is taxing on police agencies and there’s even a mental toll on students and teachers according to the director of NASRO who calls what’s happening around the county right now bizarre.

“When that happens and it’s a fake call, its pulling all of those law enforcement resources from neighborhoods, from business communities, from wherever they’re supposed to be and so at that moment it leaves those areas vulnerable,” Mo Canady, Executive Director of NASRO said.

No word yet on what schools in the state have been targets of swatting.

The FBI says making these fake threats on the phone, over social media, text messages or email are federal crimes and can land you in prison for up to 5 years. You could also face state or local changes.

