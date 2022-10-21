New affordable housing apartment complex coming to Maysville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Much-needed affordable housing will be coming to the Maysville community in the near future.

The city of Mobile held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new Maryvale Place apartment complex.

City of Mobile officials joined representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several other local officials to break ground on a much-needed affordable housing development on the city’s eastern side.

According to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. it’s been over 40 years since they built an affordable housing complex in the community. That is why the city is so excited to get this project underway.

“The need is huge for affordable housing in the city of mobile. But it’s huge everywhere that you go today. Across this country there has just been a lack of construction on affordable housing and so we are on behind the curve on that,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson, “but hopefully as the administrator said a moment ago, once you do a project like this then the developers realize you’re serious about doing things, so it becomes easier.”

Once completed, Maryvale Place will be a 96-unit multi-family apartment complex on Hurtel street.

The complex will include one, two, and three-bedroom units. It will also include specially designed units for tenants with special needs, as well as modern amenities like community spaces, laundry, computer centers, and on-site pavilions.

It will be built on the former land of Mae Eanes Middle School, which was closed by the Mobile County Public School System back in 2016. The city has since bought the property from the school board.

The goal is to give low-income families a chance to buy their own homes.

“We can now start looking at their credit history from their rental history, so this is the beginning to get them into homeownership because at the end of the day that’s wealth. That’s wealth these families can leave to their children,” said Jose Alvarez, HUD Regional Administrator.

Overall, the total cost of the project will be $29 million.

This project was made possible through funding from HUD, low-income housing tax credits, and the American rescue plan.

Maryvale Place is expected to be completed by 2024.

Meanwhile, Mayor Stimpson said similar projects are on the way.

