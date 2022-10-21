Advertise With Us
One of the area’s largest yard sales kicks off today

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to shop and save! What is considered as one of the area’s largest yard sales kicks off this morning.

Today and tomorrow, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Lake Forest community yard sale hosted by the Lake Forest Woman’s Club says the proceeds raised from the event will go towards the ‘Vir-Fortis’ Foundation.

The non-profit group works with military veterans and first responders to help them ease their stress and learn coping mechanisms.

For a full map of houses in the Lake Forest community participating in the yard sale click here.

