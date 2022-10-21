Recipe: Cowboy Beans
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound applewood smoked bacon, cut into cubes
- ½ pound tasso
- ½ pound Rouses Smoked Sausage
- ½ pound chorizo
- 1 large red onion, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 12-ounce can cannellini beans
- 1 12-ounce can kidney beans
- 1 12-ounce can lima beans
- 1 12-ounce can black beans
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons molasses
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 tablespoons cilantro
STEPS:
1. Cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat. When done, transfer bacon to a paper towel to drain. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings.
2. Add tasso, smoked sausage and chorizo to the pan. Cook until meats are browned, about 5 minutes. Add onions, garlic and jalapeño, and cook on low, simmering in bacon drippings for about 5 minutes while stirring constantly.
3. Return bacon to the pan, and add all beans, dry mustard, brown sugar, molasses, chili powder and cumin to the pan. Mix well. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. When fully heated, add cilantro and stir to combine.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
