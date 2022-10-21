Recipe: Cowboy Beans

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound applewood smoked bacon, cut into cubes

½ pound tasso

½ pound Rouses Smoked Sausage

½ pound chorizo

1 large red onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

1 12-ounce can cannellini beans

1 12-ounce can kidney beans

1 12-ounce can lima beans

1 12-ounce can black beans

½ teaspoon dry mustard

4 tablespoons brown sugar

4 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons cilantro

STEPS:

1. Cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium heat. When done, transfer bacon to a paper towel to drain. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings.

2. Add tasso, smoked sausage and chorizo to the pan. Cook until meats are browned, about 5 minutes. Add onions, garlic and jalapeño, and cook on low, simmering in bacon drippings for about 5 minutes while stirring constantly.

3. Return bacon to the pan, and add all beans, dry mustard, brown sugar, molasses, chili powder and cumin to the pan. Mix well. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. When fully heated, add cilantro and stir to combine.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.