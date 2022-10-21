Spring Hill College welcomes several new inductees into athletic hall of fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several of Spring Hill college’s most legendary athletes and coaches were honored Thursday as they were inducted into the 2022 Spring Hill athletic hall of fame.

This is the first hall of fame ceremony in over a decade for the college and they picked a great group for its return.

Coach Frank Sims was front and center as the long-time baseball coach took his rightful place in the hall of fame.

Coach Sims retired after this season following 37 years and over a thousand wins. Also honored tonight, are basketball legends Ronald Gomez and Sandretta Miller, and former pitcher Joe Stutz.

It was definitely a night for all to remember.

“It’s hard to put 37 years into a couple of words. It’s been enjoyable. It’s been fun. It’s been heartbreaking at times. But overall, I wouldn’t trade it in for anything,” Coach Sims said.

“This is a great class going in, but there’s so many great stories here of athletics at Spring Hill. And we just want to recognize the student athletes that performed at a high level,” Athletic Director Joe Niland said.

The 1982 women’s basketball team and the 1992 men’s basketball and baseball teams were also honored.

