Staying fit while traveling

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Traveling and staying fit might not look like two activities that go hand in hand, but they can! No one knows this better than Peloton Instructor, New York Times best-selling author, and voyager, Tunde Oyeneyin, whose own fitness journey is an inspiration to thousands.

Whether you’re headed to your hometown for the holidays, planning a weekend in the mountains, or escaping to warm sandy beaches, Tunde offers her top tips to make time for wellness while on the road.

Plus, she shares how Peloton is meeting riders wherever they are— because motivation that moves you… moves with you, too.

Tunde’s mission is to inspire and motivate other people to believe in the impossible. After years of struggling with her weight and self-confidence, Tunde fell in love with fitness and the doors it opened for her.

Through a career as a celebrity makeup artist and brand educator, she discovered that she had a knack for teaching others to feel empowered and strong. Tunde brings an unparalleled positive energy to the Bike, fueled by personal experiences, perseverance and powerful playlists. There’s no doubt you’ll leave her classes feeling on top of the world.

Interview provided by Peloton.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.