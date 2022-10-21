Tricks & Treats for the family

Families looking for ways to enjoy Halloween in a safe and secure way may want to get ‘crafty’ this year. Whether it’s carving a pumpkin, decorating the house or creating tasty recipes, we have the perfect DIY expert to inspire creative trick and treat inspirations.

CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN SAFELY & AFFORDABLY:

• SEASONAL SURPRISES — Making a haunted house and crafty decorations

• TOOLS OF THE TRADE — Create art by using the perfect pumpkin carving tools for family fun

• COSTUMES FUN — Kids of all ages can dress up with items you can find around the house in minutes without breaking the budget

• TIMELY TREATS — Sweet or savory selections for every ghoul or gal

---

